ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Weeks after dozens of tenants were evacuated from the Parkview Apartments in Albany, they were able to return to their homes Wednesday. 45 people were displaced after a power outage caused by numerous burst pipes earlier this month.

Buses full of people returned to the high-rise apartment building Wednesday morning.

“This has been overwhelming,” said Diane Deitz, one of the dozens of residents who returned home.

Deitz and over 40 others have been displaced from their homes after burst pipes caused flooding, some of which impacted the building’s electrical system. That, causing several floors to lose power for several weeks.

“I honestly thought at first, oh it’ll be a week, maybe,” Deitz explained.

CRM Rental Management, the company that owns Parkview, paid to have impacted tenants stay in local hotels, also providing some funds for food purchases.

After over two weeks away from home, Deitz says she’s glad to return to a familiar place, “At a hotel, you’re stuck in a room, and I’m stuck in this chair. So I’m bumping into furniture and it’s kinda hard. You do the best you can, you pray you keep going, so in that aspect I’m very glad to be home.”

But she, and others, have concerns, “My fear is, okay we’re here, what’s going to happen next?” said Deitz.

She claims she frequently has mice in her apartment and that she hasn’t had hot water in over a year, “At the hotel, I could actually take a shower, it was wonderful.”

Richard LaJoy, the Director of the City of Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance says there is hot water in the building but that it’s “insufficient”.

LaJoy says CRM is aware of this issue and is working on fixing it, “We’re gonna keep our foot down on the pedal here, now that they’re back in, we’re not going to forget about them. They are going to be held accountable to make sure that all quality of life issues are dealt with.”

He adds that CRM made this process easier by going above and beyond to ensure their tenants were accommodated.

Many residents returned Wednesday on CDTA buses, a spokesperson sent News10 the following statement, “CDTA is glad we could assist the residents of Parkview Apartments settle back in after being displaced. This is an example of how we help the communities we serve and assist in emergency situations when they need it the most.”