Parking time limits for Washington and Lincoln parks suspended

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Time limits on parking for both Washington and Lincoln parks have been suspended. The city says this is to create additional parking during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cars will still not be able to park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant or at a crosswalk.
Alternate-side parking rules will still be in effect. The city is requesting residents still adhere to this policy to assist with garbage pick-up.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gov. Cuomo announces paid sick leave bill for ‘immediate assistance’ to those impacted by COVID-19
- Metered parking in Downtown Troy suspended
- Shopping malls to reduce hours of operation starting Wednesday
- Saratoga Shelters plan to continue helping homeless as they prepare for possible coronavirus outbreak
- Rensselaer County resident tests positive, first confirmed case of coronavirus in the county