Parking time limits for Washington and Lincoln parks suspended

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Time limits on parking for both Washington and Lincoln parks have been suspended. The city says this is to create additional parking during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cars will still not be able to park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant or at a crosswalk.

Alternate-side parking rules will still be in effect. The city is requesting residents still adhere to this policy to assist with garbage pick-up.

LATEST STORIES: