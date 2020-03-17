Breaking News
First confirmed case of coronavirus in Rensselaer County

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Parking time limits for Washington and Lincoln parks suspended

Top Stories

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Time limits on parking for both Washington and Lincoln parks have been suspended. The city says this is to create additional parking during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cars will still not be able to park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant or at a crosswalk.

Alternate-side parking rules will still be in effect. The city is requesting residents still adhere to this policy to assist with garbage pick-up.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak