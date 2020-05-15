Parade of support for young boy living with Cystic Fibrosis

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community members showed up in support for a young boy battling Cystic Fibrosis.

Cystic Fibrosis Awareness month is observed every May. CJ Motta, a young local boy, lives with the condition which is a hereditary disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.

Albany Police joined community members in the car parade for CJ Friday afternoon.

His mom Tracy along with the help of others jumped into action to show him some love and support during this tough time.

Organizers said CJ cried many tears of joy and said “I couldn’t stop crying, my heart was overwhelmed with love.”

LATEST STORIES