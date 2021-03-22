Pandemic impacting mental health

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spring has sprung! The sunshine is helping to boost people’s moods, especially those with Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD.

“This is a major issue, and it’s basically a cyclical episode of really becoming depressed and down and out and anxious on a regular basis,” explained Dr. Jim Saperstone.

According to doctors, SAD is most common in people who live further north of the equator right before winter starts.

“It’s a true condition,” stated Robin Tassinari, an Albany Medical Center Psychiatrist. “The mild form is called winter blues, probably 10 percent of the population, but Seasonal Affective Disorder– we are talking about maybe 15 million people in the United States.”

While things tend to get better for those with SAD during the Spring, others struggle with their mental health all year long.

A recent report from the CDC found that 41 percent of patients are struggling with mental health due to the pandemic.

CDPHP has also seen a significant increase in people using mental health care services since the crisis began, and that’s why they partnered with Aptiheath to crate an app so that people can communicate with their doctor or therapists in-between sessions.

“So as we think about the whole therapeutic process be it— in Telehealth visits that we do– that’s people first visits face to face that would be one way, ” said Dan Pickett, CEO of Aptihealth. “But also in-between for things like reminders of encouragement and questions that in app messaging is also really really important.”