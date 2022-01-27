Palin dines outdoors at NY restaurant after positive COVID-19 test

Former Alaska Governor and 2008 Republican party Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin addresses the audience at the 2016 Western Conservative Summit in Denver, Colorado on July 1, 2016. (JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

(The Hill) – Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) dined outdoors at a New York restaurant on Wednesday, two days after she tested positive for COVID-19.

A manager for the Manhattan restaurant Elio’s confirmed to CNN that Palin dined outdoors there Wednesday evening.

It is the same restaurant she dined indoors at on Saturday despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Patrons eating at restaurants in New York City are required to show proof of vaccination as a prerequisite to dine inside.

A spokesperson said that New York City will not investigate the restaurant over the matter.

Elio’s manager Luca Guaitolini told CNN that Palin had returned to the restaurant on Wednesday to apologize for the “fracas” that stemmed from her previous visit. She was then seated outdoors.

“In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors … We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat civilians the same,” Guaitolini said.

Palin’s second visit to the Upper East Side restaurant came after Guaitolini told The New York Times that the establishment “made a mistake” in failing to check her vaccination card.

He said the restaurant asks for proof of vaccination for all first-time patrons, but not for people who regularly eat at the establishment, like the diner Palin was with.

Public health expert Leana Wen told CNN during an interview on Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “explicitly says” people who test positive for COVID-19 should not be dining with others in the five-day period after testing positive.

She said that while sitting outdoors is better, Palin was still sitting across from people.

“I just don’t think it’s a responsible thing to be with others when you know that you are actively infectious for COVID-19,” Wen said.

“So please, if you are diagnosed with COVID, please stay home, please follow isolation guidelines, please don’t spread the infection further,” she added.

Palin, who was the GOP nominee for vice president in 2008, announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the same day her defamation trial against The New York Times was set to be heard. The proceedings were delayed as a result.