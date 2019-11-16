Palette Upstairs provides a “not so boring” workspace for women

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) Above the Palette Cafe at 493 Broadway in Saratoga Springs is a new co-working environment filled with everything from comfy chairs for meetups to semi-private desks, business services, a ‘Not So Boring’ Boardroom, and private back patio.

Called Palette Upstairs, owner Catherine Hover says the space is open to all, but specifically caters to helping women succeed in the professional world.

Become a Member

Palette Upstairs’ membership options include:

The Werk It Plan ($299/month): Unlimited Access to Palette Upstairs, and +1 complimentary ticket to a Palette programming event per month The Perk It Plan ($199/month): Unlimited Access to Palette Upstairs 5 days per month Day Doer Pass ($35/day): Access to Palette Upstairs for a day

All members have access to a wide range of amenities, such as: