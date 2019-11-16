Palette Upstairs provides a “not so boring” workspace for women

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) Above the Palette Cafe at 493 Broadway in Saratoga Springs is a new co-working environment filled with everything from comfy chairs for meetups to semi-private desks, business services, a ‘Not So Boring’ Boardroom, and private back patio.
Called Palette Upstairs, owner Catherine Hover says the space is open to all, but specifically caters to helping women succeed in the professional world.
Become a Member
Palette Upstairs’ membership options include:
- The Werk It Plan ($299/month): Unlimited Access to Palette Upstairs, and +1 complimentary ticket to a Palette programming event per month
- The Perk It Plan ($199/month): Unlimited Access to Palette Upstairs 5 days per month
- Day Doer Pass ($35/day): Access to Palette Upstairs for a day
All members have access to a wide range of amenities, such as:
- Broadway mailing address to collect mail and packaging
- Printer, scanner, fax
- Super reliable internet
- On site concierge, super friendly and helpful staff
- Access to reserve conference room and space for private meeting areas
- Unlimited drip coffee and wine from Palette Cafe
- 15% discount at Palette Cafe & private party packages
- 10% discount at local Palette Perk locations
- And more