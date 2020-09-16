Palette cafe and coworking space opens second location in Schenectady

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After much anticipation, Palette, a female-focused co-working space and café in Saratoga Springs, has officially opened its doors to a second location in Downtown Schenectady. The 4,000 square-foot property is located at 508 State Street within the historic Foster Building.

On Tuesday, Mayor of Schenectady Gary McCarthy, Senator Tedisco and other officials and community leaders attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening.

Palette Schenectady cuts ribbon for opening

The space is owned by Catherine Hover, who also owns the Saratoga location, as well as Saratoga Paint & Sip. Hover has partnered with local philanthropists Denise and Steve Gonick who are partners and founding members of the Palette community.

“My goal in creating Palette originally was to build a community, and in a little over a year since we opened in Saratoga, I have been overwhelmed with how many people are in need of a community filled with determined, hard-working and inspiring women and men who want to help other people succeed in real time through collaboration and programing,” says Catherine Hover, owner and purveyor of fun, Palette. “The energy in Schenectady just radiates potential, and we have so many founding members already signed up and here for the notion of helping other women and men level-up while building this creative and fun community.”

Palette Schenectady opens its doors

