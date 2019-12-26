Owner of Beef Jerky store where fight broke out plans on pressing charges

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A viral video of a brawl inside a local shopping mall has sparked a police investigation.

A twitter video of a melee at the Beef Jerky Outlet pop-up store in Crossgates Mall has 9,000 retweets and over 35,000 likes.

It happened on Christmas Eve, one of the busiest nights of the year for last-minute shoppers.

Guilderland Police tell News10 their subdivision inside Crossgates, located at the opposite side and lower level of the mall from the Beef Jerky Outlet, responded as quickly as possible. There was enough time before they got there for a shopper to record shocking video.

The Beef Jerky Outlet is open from all sides, making entry easy for a large group.

Mike Kinnally, co-owner of the Beef Jerky Outlet, said it happened about 45 minutes before closing. His co-owner was in the shop when the fight entered his store.

“He heard a skirmish, kind of in the hallway out in front of our store. He ran over and attempted to get the gates down,” Kinnally told News10, “but it spilled into our store quicker than he could get the gates down.”

Kinnally says another store may have been victim to the action, just minutes before the Beef Jerky Outlet became the center of attention.

“We’ve also heard that the same group of individuals had an incident about 20 minutes earlier at another store down the hall from us,” Kinnally told News10.

Thankfully, he says none of his employees got hurt.

“When something happens, you just want people to get out of the way because their safety is always our main priority,” Kinnally told News10.

The store’s property did not have such luck.

“We lost a couple of displays, a couple of the slat walls were broken,” Kinnally said.

He said both the Beef Jerky Outlet, and the other store that he did not name, will be pressing charges once the investigation develops.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

Kinnally is fully aware of how viral the video has gone on the internet. He’s grateful for the outpouring of concern and kindness he’s received from the community.

“As crazy as the online presence is, it’s been very positive and supportive,” Kinnally said.

The investigation is ongoing. The Beef Jerky Outlet pop-up store will be open until January 15. The company’s flagship store is in Latham.