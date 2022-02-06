Overnight Fort Edward fire displaces four

by: Harrison Gereau

Posted:

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several fire departments responded Saturday night to a residence on State Route 196 in Fort Edward after reports of a structure fire. This caused temporary road closures and prompted response from the American Red Cross.

According to the Red Cross, one adult and three teenagers, aged 13, 15, and 17, were displaced as a result of this incident. Financial assistance has been provided for shelter, food, and clothing for the family.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation, and we will keep you updated as we learn more. If you have any pictures or videos from the scene, please email them to news@news10.com.

