Overnight fire destroys Delmar home

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An overnight fire in Delmar burned a home on Pangburn Road to the ground. Fire officials confirmed early Monday morning that no one was injured.

“The building was unoccupied,” Jeff Mudge, Battalion Chief for the Onesquethaw Fire Company told News10, “it just changed hands, I’m told, and the new owners had not occupied it yet.”

Four fire departments were called to extinguish the flames. Officials say the metal roof posed a challenge, as it shielded the fire from the hoses.

The fire is being investigated to determine a cause.

