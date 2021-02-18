Over 900 residents vaccinated at Berkshire Community College

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Massachusetts residents rolled up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Berkshire Community College Thursday afternoon.

Starting Thursday, more individuals in Massachusetts are eligible to book a vaccine appointment. Massachusetts is under Phase Two of their COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan. 960 appointments were booked at Berkshire Community College. Some people went to receive their first dose, while others went to get their second dose.

Some people traveled all the way from the Boston area to receive their vaccine at BCC. “Just getting one shot, knowing you’re not done yet, but I just feel so much better,” says Wayland resident Kate Moore. Kate says she and her husband were terrified to catch the virus due to their health conditions, it’s extremely concerning and she’s grateful to receive the vaccine on Thursday.

Almost one million additional Bay Staters are eligible for the vaccine. On Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker announced the state is heading into Phase Two of their vaccine rollout plan. This includes: People 65-years-old and older, residents and staff in low-income and affordable senior housing, and people with two or more certain medical conditions can schedule a vaccine appointment.

“We’re estimating about 16,000 residents in Berkshire County that fall into that age category between 64 and 75. When you add on people who are also eligible with two or more underlying health conditions, that really adds to that number,” says Gina Armstrong, Director of Pittsfield Public Health Department.

Due to high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, Governor Baker says booking an appointment can take weeks, possibly months. He urges individuals to stay patient while booking an appointment through the state’s website.

It may seem like a long road ahead, but many say we’re on the path to normalcy. “I am excited for the point where we all are vaccinated and it goes back to a little bit more normal,” says Pittsfield resident Colin Douglas. Colin received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine and is excited to see more people be able to get vaccinated.