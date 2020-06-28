Over 600 Albany High School seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After many graduation ceremonies being postponed or held virtually, the Albany High School seniors were reunited with their peers and staff members to graduate in person.

On Saturday and Sunday, a total of 632 students received their diplomas in a series of 16 ceremonies. Due to the coronavirus, a prerecorded ceremony featured speeches from the class valedictorian, class president and others.

A serious of outdoor in person graduation events took place with no more than 150 people. Not even some rain showers or going to school during a pandemic could stop the class of 2020 from succeeding. The ceremonies started at 9 a.m. and went until 3:30 p.m.

“They have with stood a lot of challenges. They have adjusted to online learning and they have learned about social justice themes. All of these things are going to help them find their voices,” said Albany High School Superintendent Kaweeda Adams.

Albany High seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas with their parents. Senior Yhan Diaz says he will never forget the lasting bonds he made with the teachers.

“It has been great meeting all my teachers over the years. I have loved all of them and they made me excited to go to class. They were all the best,” said Diaz.

“I know a lot of students told me that learning from home actually made their relationships with their teachers much stronger,” said Albany High School Principal Jodi Commerford.

Diaz and Wilson Bonilla say their hard work at Albany High has paid off and they are spreading their wings to the real world.

“I’m joining the military and I’m going to the air force,” said Bonilla.

I’m thinking about opening a couple of businesses. I would love to have my own restaurant,” said Diaz.

The faculty and staff of Albany High say they have enjoyed seeing their students grow over the years.

“We want you to be successful in the future and remember that we are all in for Albany. We love you and we support you,” said Adams.

