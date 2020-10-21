Orange County man pleads guilty to $2M false tax return conspiracy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jose Andreu of Newburgh pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Andreu admitted to the charges in an indictment saying that, with the help of a tax preparer, he filed false tax returns from 2011 through 2019. The bogus returns, filed for himself and others, claimed over $2,125,872 in refunds from the Internal Revenue Service.

The fake returns were filed through two tax preparation firms, reporting significant withholdings based on fictitious 1099-OID forms. The 1099s falsely reported that financial institutions, creditors, and other entities had withheld federal income taxes.

Andreu faces up to five years in prison, as well as monetary penalties when he’s sentenced on February 24. His plea includes paying restitution to the IRS.

LATEST STORIES