Ontario Street to Delaware Ave in Cohoes closed for milling and paving

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City of Cohoes officials are closing down Ontario Street from River Street to Delaware Avenue while crews work on milling and paving on Tuesday and Thursday. The work will be underway both days starting at 7:00 a.m. until the work is complete.

Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler said vehicles on the street must be removed from by 6:00 a.m. Entering and exiting will be restricted until the project is complete.

Detours will be posted for commuters in the area to seek alternate routes.

