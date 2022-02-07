Onondaga deputies investigate Clay shooting, off-duty deputy killed

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that took place in the 4400 block of Riverview Road in Brewerton.

Around 7:37 a.m., sheriff’s deputies arrived to the home of Isaac Eames, an off-duty Onondaga County Sheriff’s Civil Deputy, for a reported shooting with injuries. The sheriff’s office report that Deputy Eames was pronounced dead at the scene and two family members were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are actively reviewing information around the incident. The sheriff’s office reports that this does not appear to be a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back here for updates as they become available.

