Online rally for Green New Deal set for Wednesday

Sen. Edward Markey, D- Mass., speaks at a rally for Green New Deal, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, outside the Capitol in Washington. The Green New Deal calls for the U.S. to shift away from fossil fuels such as oil and coal and replace them with renewable sources such as wind and solar power. (AP Photo/Matthew […]

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elected officials and environmental activist groups are planning an online demonstration for Wednesday at noon. As the economy dangling by a thread, Green New Deal proponents argue that the untenable nature of relying on fossil-fuels has grown increasingly obvious.

You can participate in the online rally—which presents adopting the Green New Deal as a vital economic recovery measure in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic—by registering online.

The Green New Deal rose to national prominence as a tent-pole issue for the national Green Party during the 2016 presidential election, and more recently as a set of resolutions proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA). It combines elements of President Roosevelt’s Depression-era New Deal—which helped revitalize the economy by creating public works projects, financial reforms, and workplace regulations—with modern concepts like renewable energy and environmental advocacy.

Hundreds of virtual activists will call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to enact the massive program, which they say creates thousands of solid union jobs, invests in low-income communities and communities of color, and slashes climate pollution while building the economy fairly and sustainably.

Food and Water Action, New York Communities for Change, NYC Democratic Socialists of America, Sunrise Movement NY, and 350.org will be joined by NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Comptroller Scott Stringer to call for passing the Green New Deal in New York as part of an economic rescue package.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES