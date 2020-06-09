Online panel talks state education system with teacher’s unions on Wednesday

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Activists are planning an online forum to discuss the state of public education in the current climate.

You can take part in the conversation, and learn how best to advocate for your priorities in the state public education system. At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, union leaders representing educators, students, and support staff will join activists, parents, and community members on a panel discussing education and the response from leaders during the pandemic.

The event will take place on Zoom and be streamed on Facebook by the Labor Religion Coalition of New York State, based in Latham. You can RSVP/register to get more information and get involved.

As town and city budgets skyrocketed throughout the coronavirus pandemic, executive offices consistently signaled that cuts to education were first on the docket to make up any shortfalls. From the perspective of communities and teachers’ unions, such cuts appear to be another step in a march to defund and privatize the education system.

According to education activists, public education is under attack, and education worker unions represent the strongest line of defense against attacks on quality and accessible public education.

The digital discussion is put together by the Labor Religion Coalition, NYSUT, UUP, SEIU Local 200United, GSEU, DC 37 Local 372, PSC/CUNY, and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival.

