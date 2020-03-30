The ongoing dispute over ambulance service in Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the city of Rensselaer, there is an ongoing battle over the ambulance service. Members of the City Council met at 6 p.m. to override Mayor Michael Stammel’s decision of not renewing the contract with Mohawk Ambulance.

Members of the City Council believe this decision by the Mayor was not made fairly.

“For the longest time we have had an ambulance service that was working with the city and doing well. But we would have to wait for that service to come from either Troy or North Albany. The Mohawk Ambulance could take twenty or so minutes for an ambulance to respond.” mayor michael stammel

Mayor Michael Stammel decided to end the contract with Mohawk Ambulance and begin a new agreement with Empire Ambulance. The Empire Ambulance has a garage on Second Street, where they will store their vehicles. The Mayor says it’s the first time that Rennselaer has had an ambulance service based in the city since 2012.

“As long as it is in the city of Rensselaer, the Empire Ambulance will be responding in the city, so therefore there will be an ambulance here that will respond to a Rennslaer call when it comes in,” says Mayor Stammel.

However, members of the City Council say they were blindsided by the decision. Common Council President John Defrancesco says Mohawk Ambulance has a great presence in the city and provides for the people.

“There was a bomb threat a couple of weeks ago at St. Paul’s and there was three Mohawk Ambulances throughout Rennslaer on other calls. There was a fourth ambulance at the scene who, as things broke up, she helped on one of the calls,” Defrancesco says.

The Mayor held a news conference Monday morning in response to the City Council’s plan to veto his move. Members of the City Council feel indifferent about the Mayor’s decision.

“What we want is just what’s best for the residents of the city. Mohawk has 27 ambulances, while Empire has only three or four.” Common Council President John Defrancesco

Members of the Common Council say this issue could lead to a future court case.

