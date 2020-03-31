One World Trade Center to be lit up red, white, and blue

NEW YORK (WETM) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the lights of One World Trade Center’s 408-foot spire will be lit red, white, and blue Monday evening in recognition of the ongoing nationwide effort to combat COVID-19.
“We are dealing with a deadly serious situation right now, and it is more important than politics and more important than partisanship,” Cuomo says. “This is a war, and if there is division at this time, the virus will defeat us.”
The Governor announced on Monday that more than 1,200 people have died from the virus in the Empire State, a number he called “staggering” as the USNS Comfort hospital ship docked in New York City.
“This virus doesn’t discriminate—it attacks everyone, and it attacks everywhere. There are no red states, and there are no blue states, and there are no red casualties, and there are no blue casualties. It is red, white, and blue. If there was ever a moment for unity, this is it,” Cuomo says.
LATEST STORIES:
- US fights spread of false reports about the coronavirus from foreign adversaries
- Iowa abortion providers sue governor over coronavirus order
- GM begins production of ventilators
- Southwestern Vermont Health Care seeking community donations to fight corona
- First U.S. service member dies of coronavirus