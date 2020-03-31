One World Trade Center to be lit up red, white, and blue

The spire of One World Trade Center is lit, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in New York. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has directed that One World Trade Center’s spire be lighted in the colors of the French flag in solidarity with the people of France and the Catholic community worldwide. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (WETM) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the lights of One World Trade Center’s 408-foot spire will be lit red, white, and blue Monday evening in recognition of the ongoing nationwide effort to combat COVID-19.

“We are dealing with a deadly serious situation right now, and it is more important than politics and more important than partisanship,” Cuomo says. “This is a war, and if there is division at this time, the virus will defeat us.”

The Governor announced on Monday that more than 1,200 people have died from the virus in the Empire State, a number he called “staggering” as the USNS Comfort hospital ship docked in New York City.

“This virus doesn’t discriminate—it attacks everyone, and it attacks everywhere. There are no red states, and there are no blue states, and there are no red casualties, and there are no blue casualties. It is red, white, and blue. If there was ever a moment for unity, this is it,” Cuomo says.

I am directing the World Trade Center spire to be lit red, white and blue tonight as a symbol of our commonality—we are all Americans, and we will fight this war and get through this difficult time together.” Gov. Cuomo

