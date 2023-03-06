Editor’s Note: Mayor Evans and Chief Smith’s press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 8:15 a.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One woman is dead and eight others are injured after a trampling incident that occurred during a concert at the Main Street Armory.

Investigators said that nine people received injuries after a large crowd pushed towards the exits of the venue during a concert featuring rappers Glorilla and Finesse2tymes.

Three adults were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, with one of the victims — a 33-year-old woman — being pronounced dead. The other two are listed in critical condition. The rest of the individuals were taken to the hospital in private vehicles with non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD said that the initial call was for shots fired inside the venue, but investigators said none of the victims had injuries that were consistent with that of a shooting nor was there evidence of a shooting taking place at the Main Street Armory.

