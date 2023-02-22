TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 30-year-old man has died after a crash involving a Troy Police car at the intersection of Hoosick and 15th Street at 12:56 a.m. on Wednesday. The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are currently investigating the crash.

Police say the civilian and the officer involved in the crash were treated at the scene by Troy Fire Department medics. The civilian driver was taken to Samaritan Hospital for further treatment but was ultimately pronounced dead.

Hoosick Street is currently closed from 10th Street past 17th Street as police are currently investigating. Police say they expect Hoosick Street to be closed for several hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.