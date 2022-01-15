1 death reported in Washington County COVID update, January 15

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County, NY Public Health Department, Washington County, NY – Department of Public Safety and County Administration announced Saturday 752 active cases exist in the County. Of these, there are 14 currently hospitalized.

Sadly, a 51-year-old community member has died. The lost resident was recently hospitalized, and had not been vaccinated.

Other County data is as follows:

COVID-19 + Test (7 Day Avg) %: 16.6

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 14 (- 5)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 75 (+ 1)

The area Public Health team is urging all residents to consider vaccination, wear a mask in public spaces, stay home and get tested if you’re not feeling well. If you are not feeling well, it is your responsibility to inform those you’ve come in contact with of this situation so they can monitor for symptoms. It comes as New York State begins its transition away from contact tracing, prompting vigilance in area communities.

County Health Department Officials said “As our Public Health team transitions case investigations to the NYS VCC (Virtual Call Center), in alignment with Governor Hochul’s announcement relative to contact tracing and case investigations, we will only be able to accurately report a portion of the previous case categories as our Public Health team will not be managing the full caseload and process as we have previously. In an effort to provide awareness to the number of active cases, hospitalizations and related deaths, effective beginning with the activity report for January 12, 2022, we will report those statistics noted below – in which the COVID-19 + Active Case number includes all cases currently active, even those that have been received, are pending and have yet to be investigated or processed.”

If you (or someone you know) has tested positive for COVID-19 or has been exposed to a COVID-19 positive case, read the NYS Contact Tracing & Case Investigation information and procedures here for further instruction.