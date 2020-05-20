One dead, one injured in Victory Ave shooting

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Schenectady are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another with injuries Tuesday night.
Schenectady police said they received a call for shots fired on Victory Avenue at about 11:10 p.m. Two victims were shot, a female is in stable condition and the male victim died as a result of his injuries.
Police are investigating. This is a developing story.
NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.
