One dead, one injured in Victory Ave shooting

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Schenectady are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another with injuries Tuesday night.

Schenectady police said they received a call for shots fired on Victory Avenue at about 11:10 p.m. Two victims were shot, a female is in stable condition and the male victim died as a result of his injuries.

Police are investigating. This is a developing story.

NEWS10 will update this article with new information as it is learned.

