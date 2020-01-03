One dead after Northway crash

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened just after midnight Friday south of exit 8 on the Northway.

Troopers say, Rayquan Murphy, 24, of Cohoes was killed when his vehicle hit another vehicle from behind.

Investigators say Murphy was unable to maintain control and the vehicle rolled several times before coming to a rest. He was alone in the vehicle.

State Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play