One dead after Northway crash

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened just after midnight Friday south of exit 8 on the Northway.

Troopers say, Rayquan Murphy, 24, of Cohoes was killed when his vehicle hit another vehicle from behind.

Investigators say Murphy was unable to maintain control and the vehicle rolled several times before coming to a rest. He was alone in the vehicle.

State Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.