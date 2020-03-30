Officials: More COVID-19 testing will help in return to normalcy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With New York State on pause for another two weeks, the public may be wondering when life will return back to normal.

“People ask, when is this over? I think the testing, you tell me when they come up with an inexpensive home test or point of care test that can be brought to volume,” Governor Cuomo said in a press conference Sunday.

This, as testing options for the Coronavirus continue to be developed, including one method the Governor says will debut as early as next week.

“There’s a new test that’s been approved where the nasal swab is something the patient does themselves,” Dr. David Holtgrave, Dean of the School of Public Health at UAlbany told News10.

The new test would protect health care workers from exposure to the virus and save protective gear for more critical situations.

Dr. Holtgrave says a lot of the testing right now is considered diagnostic. He says even if you’re symptomatic, but you’re not yet sick enough to go the hospital, you’re probably not going to get a test here in the Capital Region or in New York City.

But once wider, more strategic testing is available, such as affordable at-home tests, Dr. Holtgrave says we might be closer to having a firm grasp on what the spread of the virus actually looks like community-wide.

