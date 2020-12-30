Officials confirm COVID-19 outbreak at Latham provincial house

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County’s health commissioner confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak in the St. Joseph Carondelet community, with at least nine COVID-related deaths.

Albany County Health Commissioner Dr. Liza Whalen said they’ve been working with the congregation on outbreak control since early December, adding, “[The department] worked with additional private professional staff brought in by the facility to provide infection control guidance. This facility does not have oversight by the NYSDOH or other regulatory agencies. Our heartfelt condolences go out to those in the community.”

Dr. Whalen said four of the deaths associated with the congregation had been previously reported earlier this month by hospitals.

The other five were not reported to the Albany County Department of Health by the facility.

According to the group’s website, 140 sisters, some of whom needed long term health care, live in the provincial house.

