Official update on investigation into fire at Rachael Ray’s house

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Essex County Public Health held a conference via Facebook livestream on Friday, to update communities on a COVID-19 case outbreak this week at Essex Center for Health and Rehabilitation which has led to the first two coronavirus-related deaths of county residents.

Public Health Director Linda Beers said that three residents of the nursing home had passed away, starting Tuesday with the first death of an Essex County resident due to coronavirus. Since then, one other resident was hospitalized and died in hospital care, and a Clinton County resident residing at the nursing home was discharged for home care, and died at their Clinton County home.