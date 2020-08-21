Official update on investigation into fire at Rachael Ray’s house

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control sent out an update on Friday regarding its investigation into the August 9 fire at Rachael Ray’s Lake Luzerne home:
“Following a thorough evaluation of the physical evidence, witness interviews, and various photographs and video clips, investigators from New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control have determined the fire which damaged a residence on Chuckwagon Drive in Lake Luzerne was accidental in nature and began in the chimney of a wood-burning fireplace. These conclusions will be part of a detailed findings report which will be available in the coming weeks.”Colin Brennan
Director of Communications, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services
