Off the Beaten Path: Off-Roading

MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson heads to Manchester, Vt. to try off-roading.

The off-roading experience is an adventure available at the Land Rover Experience store. Many visitors of the nearby Equinox Resort add the activity to their itinerary.

“Enjoy the great outdoors while developing off-road skills to tackle the most extreme terrain. Drive the latest Land Rover models and enjoy one-to-one coaching. Whether you’ve never driven off-road or are a seasoned pro, you’ll quickly build confidence, refine your techniques, have fun along the way and create memories.” According to the Land Rover USA Experience website.

Pricing for the activity varies depending on lesson. The store also offers a class for teenage drivers.