Off the Beaten Path: Holiday Brook Farm

DALTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson heads to Dalton, Mass. to visit Holiday Brook Farm.

The mission? Christmas tree shopping!

According to their website, Holiday Brook Farm believes in “the importance of producing meat that is humanely raised, from healthy and happy animals who are fed a natural diet and never given hormones or antibiotics. “

They’re currently offering trees from a local farmer in hopes of attracting locals to the farm. From pancake breakfasts with their freshly-made maple syrup to a cast of farm characters, there is always something happening at the Holiday Brook Farm.

