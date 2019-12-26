Off the Beaten Path: Feeding Stingrays

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson visits the VIA Aquarium in Schenectady to try her hand at feeding stingrays.

The unique experience is offered daily at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. and will include stingrays swimming right up to you and gently taking food from your hand.

A brief demonstration and instruction will take place before you begin feeding the stingrays. One cup of stingray feeding will run guests $10.00.

According to their website, “Our indoor aquarium celebrates aquatic biodiversity with exhibits, experiences, and public programs designed to connect people of all ages with our planet’s aquatic creatures.”

For hours of operation and directions, visit their website.