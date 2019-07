TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems around the Capital Region that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

It’s fun, it’s affordable and it’s fun for the whole family… it’s a farm tour!

Located in Troy, the Engelke family opens up their farm to the public. Open 7 days a week, they offer everything from produce picking to feeding farm animals.

They are open everyday from 9am-6pm and located here: 463 Garfield Rd, Troy, NY 12180, US