Observing International Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Capital Region

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Holocaust Remembrance Day

A sign that reads “We Remember” hangs on the wall of the Holocaust Survivors and Friends Education Center.

Trending on NEWS10

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2005 establishing International Holocaust Remembrance Day as an annual commemoration to honor victims, and develop educational programs to prevent future genocides.

For years, the Holocaust Survivors and Friends Education Center in the Capital Region has been putting together exhibits, holding events, and connecting schools with holocaust survivors to speak to students.

“January 27th was the day of liberation of the biggest death camp of the six death camps, Auschwitz,” the center’s director, Shelly Shapiro said Thursday.

One of many educational pieces Shapiro has been part of presenting is an exhibit that remembers French children of the Holocaust.

“You remember them all, because they tell you that you won’t allow prejudice against anyone,” Shapiro explained, “and if that’s what we do in this country, we will have a better country and a better world.”

In all, about 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaust. Some 1.5 million were children.

“There were Roma and Sinti in Auschwitz, there were gays in Auschwitz, there were other people who were murdered just because they were different. We can’t allow that. That should be our remembrance,” Shapiro said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19