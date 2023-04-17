ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Attorney General is hosting a community gun buyback at the Watervliet Dome on Saturday, April 29. Money in the form of prepaid gift cards will be exchanged when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers.

Working and non-working firearms are accepted. The following amounts will be provided for firearms turned in:

$500 per assault rifle or ghost gun

$150 per handgun ($500 will be given for the first handgun turned in per person)

$75 per rifle or shotgun

$25 per non-working, replica, antique, homemade, or 3D-printed gun