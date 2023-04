SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are seeking assistance in locating Peter Duguid, 14. Police say Duguid last had contact with his family on Wednesday at around 4 p.m.

Duguid is described to be 5’9” and approximately 150 lbs. Police say he was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and dark shoes. He is believed to be in the Scotia area. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Saratoga at (518) 583-7000.