HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal industrial accident that occurred on Friday morning in Herkimer. According to police, Travis C. Ernst, 58, of Lee Center, was pinned underneath a traffic attenuator.

Ernst, a mechanic for Marcy Excavation Services, was working on the attenuator when it fell. Personnel at the scene were able to free him. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel from MOVAC and the Herkimer Fire Department. Police say there were no signs of foul play.