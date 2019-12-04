NYSP: Man wanted for taking $15K, failing to deliver numerous vehicles

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are looking for a man they say is wanted for third-degree grand larceny and absconding parole.

Police say Richard Dick, 44, took $15,700 from an individual, who he promised to sell the individual numerous vehicles. Dick reportedly told the person he repairs and sells repossessed vehicles from the state of Florida.

Dick, at the time of the transaction, identified himself as “Richard Gagnon”, which police say was later determined to be a false name.

Police say Dick never produced the vehicles after receiving the money.

He has an arrest warrant from the New Baltimore Town Court and from the Bethlehem Town Police.

If you see him or know his whereabouts contact New York State Police at (518) 622-8600 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.