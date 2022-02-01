NYSP investigating Greene County assault involving snowmobiles, baseball bats

PALENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police is investigating an incident in which they say multiple people on snowmobiles assaulted individuals with baseball bats in the hamlet of Palenville.

Troop F Public Information Officer Steven Nevel said police responded to a scene on 560 State Route 32A at around 1:00 a.m. Monday. Responding agencies included Greene County Sheriff, Ulster County Sheriff, and Saugerties Police. Trooper Nevel also said there were reports of shots fired.

Multiple people have been interviewed by police, and suspects are being looked at, but no arrests have been made. NYSP is looking into leads as part of its investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with NEWS10 as more updates become available.