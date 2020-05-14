NYSP investigating fatal fire in Philmont

New York State Police responded to Main Street in the village of Philmont for a residential structure fire.

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police is investigating a fatal fire that happened Wednesday evening in Philmont.

Police said at approximately 7:10 p.m. State Police officers patrolled to Main Street in the Village of Philmont to assist Philmont Fire Company.

Upon investigation, officials found there were three residents in the building at the time of the fire. All three were able to exit the building safely.

Police said Jacquline Strobino, 56, reentered the building for unknown reasons and was later found dead by responding fire fighters.

Police said the fire appears to have been accidental in nature.

New York State Fire Investigators and the Columbia County Cause and Origin Team were on scene and Philmont Fire Company was assisted by Livingston Fire, Greenport Fire, and the Churchtown Fire Departments.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

