State Police investigating fatal crash on I-87

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash from Friday afternoon. Police say a tractor-trailer veered into the median heading southbound just south of Exit 16 in the town of Wilton.

The driver of the tractor-trailer perished in the crash. State Police are not releasing the driver’s identity until they are able to notify next of kin.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no other injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

