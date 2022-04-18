GREENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police arrested a Greenville man after a domestic incident. State Police say, Keith A. Smith, 41, of Greenville became angry with a victim and assaulted them at his home.

On April 15, State Police from the Coxsackie responded to a residence on Hill Street in the Town of Greenville for a report of a verbal altercation. Troopers spoke to Keith A. Smith who said he was home alone with his daughter and there was no argument at his home.

After a State Police investigation, it was revealed that Smith was involved in a verbal and physical altercation at the residence. The victim fled the home and was transported to Urgent Care in Coxsackie by a friend. The victim was treated for a laceration to the head.

The victim stated that Smith became angry, and they attempted to leave. Smith took the victim’s keys and cell phone. He then smashed the victim’s cell phone and punched the individual in the head.

Keith Smith was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Criminal Mischief 3rd degree (Felony)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Assault 3rd degree

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

He was arraigned in the Town of Greenville Court by Judge Kraker who released Smith on his own recognizance. He was issued an order of protection to stay away from the victim. Smith has a return date of May 18.