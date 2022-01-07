NYSP: Copper thefts in Central Hudson substations causing destabilization

DUTCHESS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police announced Friday it is launching an investigation into several larcenies of copper in Central Hudson substations. Suspects are removing in use ground wires, which destabilizes the area network of electrical components- comprised of power transformers, busbars, auxiliaries, and switchgear.

Repairs to ground wires are extremely dangerous and could lead to transformer explosions causing injury or death to workers. This can also lead to widespread disruptions in service, which are costly and time-consuming for electrical crews to fix.

Central Hudson is offering a reward of $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any individual responsible for breaking into the Smithfield, Hibernia, and Stanfordville substations. If you believe you have any information regarding the identity or location of the persons responsible, please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.