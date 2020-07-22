NYS travel advisory exceptions: medical procedures, essential workers

FILE – In this June 17, 2020 file photo, a TSA worker, right, checks a passenger before entering a security screening at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Fla. A high-ranking Transportation Security Administration official says the agency is falling short when it comes to protecting airport screeners and the public from the new coronavirus, according to published reports. A federal office that handles whistleblower complaints has ordered an investigation. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over half the country is now included in New York State’s travel advisory, bringing the list to 31 states where travelers are told to self-quarantine for two weeks after traveling from. However, there are a couple exceptions to this advisory.

A person coming from a state considered high-risk by NYS for a medical procedure, elective procedure, or other appointment that cannot be postponed may travel to the extent necessary to receive treatment. However, they must otherwise remain quarantined, and avoid all public places and settings, while in New York State, according to guidance from the state Health Department.

Facility staff performing the treatment are advised to wear personal protective equipment that would be appropriate for being around someone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual.

For the patient, the length of the 14-day quarantine does not change unless such patient is returning home sooner, and all requirements of quarantine apply when the individual is not at the medical facility at which the procedure or appointment is taking place. NYS Health Department

Also, exceptions to the travel advisory are permitted for essential workers and are limited based on the time they’ve spent in a high-risk state, as well as the time they plan on being in New York. They’re still expected to adhere to a number of guidelines like limiting public exposure, and for long-term visitors, they’re expected to seek a diagnostic COVID-19 test within 24 hours of arrival.

More guidance for essential workers traveling to NYS can be found here.