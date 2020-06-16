NYS Senate Minority Leader retiring from Senate on June 28 to pursue private sector job

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After announcing that he will not seek re-election for this upcoming term, New York State Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan announced he will be retiring on June 28 to pursue an unnamed private sector job.

Flanagan served nine terms in the Senate and eight terms in the Assembly marking nearly 34 years as an elected official.

You can read his full statement below:

Several months ago I announced that after nearly 34 years as an elected official in the New York State Legislature that I would not be seeking re-election in 2020. Today I would like to let you know that effective June 28th, I am formally retiring from the Senate to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

As I have often said over the course of my career in public service, it has been my extraordinary honor and privilege to have served the people of New York in both the Assembly and Senate. My life has been immeasurably enriched by the thousands of people whom I have met along the way, and I leave Albany with my head full of life lessons and my heart full of fond memories.

As I roamed the halls of the Capitol last week for the very last time, I marveled at the architecture of the building and reveled in its beauty and splendor, while contemplating the remarkable history of our great state. I was humbled knowing that I was walking in the footsteps of many great legislators from generations past, including my father, the late Assemblyman John Flanagan. I am forever grateful to my legislative colleagues, past and present, who helped guide my path and nurture my legislative career.

I am a lifelong New Yorker, and never more proud of that fact than at this very moment. Despite unprecedented challenges over the last few months, Empire State residents have been profoundly resilient, and I am inspired by their fortitude and optimism. Their individual and collective perseverance will help move our state forward in the spirit of our state motto, “Excelsior” (ever upward).

A very special thank you to my loyal constituents in Brookhaven, Huntington, and Smithtown for your ongoing confidence and trust in me over the last three decades. Your encouragement and insight into various issues along the way have been extraordinarily helpful and reassuring.

As Clarence the angel from “It’s A Wonderful Life” said, “Remember… no man is a failure who has friends.” I have been truly blessed with wonderful friends and a loving family, who have supported me throughout every step of this journey. During my career I have been surrounded by many talented and dedicated people, and I am proud of all we have achieved together on behalf of New York residents.

From the bottom of my heart…thank you to all for the opportunity of a lifetime.

John Flanagan, New York State Senate Minority Leader