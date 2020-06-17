NYS releases guidelines for restaurants, personal care services

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Restaurants and personal care services will be part of Phase Three of New York’s reopening schedule.

The Capital Region enters Phase Three on Wednesday and the state released detailed guidelines for how restaurants with indoor seating and other facilities may operate.

There are restrictions in restaurants, including a limited capacity of 50 percent and a required distance between tables.

Personal care services include tattoo and piercing facilities, appearance enhancement practitioners, massage therapy, spas, cosmetology, UV and non-UV tanning, and nail and waxing services.

Hair salons were reopened as part of Phase Two — the phase western New York and the Finger Lakes regions are currently in.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul had this to say regarding the release of Phase Three guidance:

“Phase 3​ guidance is now available for businesses to prepare for reopening of indoor food services and personal care, like nail salons and spas.

As a former restaurant waitress and cook, I know how important getting indoor dining reopened is to bringing back jobs for many NewYorkers. Our entire small business community has been struggling and patiently awaiting to reopen – we must support them and make sure they have the resources they need to reopen in a smart and safe way.

Thanks to the efforts of New Yorkers, we are continuing to flatten the curve of COVID-19.​ At the same time, we must remember that this virus is still in our communities. We cannot afford to lose our momentum, which is why it’s important to continue wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.”​

