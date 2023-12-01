ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to anticipated weather conditions, the schedule for New York State’s Holiday Tree Lighting at the Empire State Plaza has been altered. While indoor activities will be offered on Sunday, December 3, the tree lighting and fireworks ceremony has been moved to Monday, December 4.

From 1 to 5 p.m., families can stop by the Empire State Plaza for free family activities, including holiday-themed arts and crafts, meet and greets with Santa, and performances by Erin Harkes Band, The Rusty Pipes, and Tuba Christmas. The activities will be held in Meeting Room 6 and the Concourse. Free parking is available after 11 a.m.

Tree lighting and fireworks are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday. There will also be a special performance by the Hudson Mohawk Figure Skating Club. Free parking will be available after 4 p.m.