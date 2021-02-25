NYS Health Commissioner Dr. Zucker slated to testify at budget hearing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —  New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, is scheduled to testify in a joint legislative budget hearing on health and Medicaid Thursday.

This is a hearing that was pushed back several weeks from its original scheduled date, leading to calls from Republican legislators for more hearings to subpoena D.O.H. information about COVID-19 in nursing homes. One senator says Thursday won’t be enough to get all the answers they want.

Senator Sue Serino posting on Twitter that 48 witnesses are scheduled to testify, writing “add this to the very long list of reasons why we needed a separate hearing (w/subpoenas) to get nursing home questions answered thoroughly.”

Dr. Zucker’s testimony is slated for the earlier portion of that long list. Also on the schedule of nearly 50 witnesses are the Greater New York Hospital Association, a group that advocated for the state’s COVID-19 legal immunity law for health care providers; as well as Bill Hammond from the Empire Center for Public Policy, the group that sued the state over nursing home records.

The hearing will be held via video conference starting at 9:30 a.m.

