NYS Counties now free to offer more doses to other eligible populations

(NEWS10)- Counties in New York State are allotted a specific number of COVID-19 vaccines. The bulk of those had been reserved for those 60 and older, a population that has by and large been widely vaccinated.

So, on Wednesday, Governor Cuomo said he would allow for more vaccines to be shifted to other eligible populations.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke about the move with Warren County spokesperson Don Lehman.

Anya: “So basically, this is filling the need where it keeps shifting?”

Lehman: “Exactly. Now we are at the point where we can go to all populations. Our Office on Aging is still taking calls from seniors who for whatever reason are still trying to get the vaccine.”

“Not a single shot in Rensselaer County has gone wanting.”

But Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says it’s been tough to fill all of their spots.

He added, “We have folks on the phone sometimes for hours hunting for people who fit those parameters. At this point there are plenty of appointments available around the areas. It’s time to open this up to 18 above for Moderna and 16 and above for Pfizer.”

In Warren County, a mass vaccination site is scheduled to open up in Queensbury at the former Sears inside the Aviation Mall.

The state is taking appointments for the site which will open Friday. It could in the near future, help to vaccinate 1,000 people a day to adhere to President Biden’s order to make every adult in every state eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination by May 1.

Anya: “Do you feel that Warren County is prepared to go to everyone being vaccinated?”

Don Lehman: “Yeah. Our public health people, they drill for this. they have been doing pandemic plans