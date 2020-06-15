NYRA, Saratoga Springs officials to release Saratoga Race Course face masks to benefit local non-profit organizations

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association and Saratoga Springs officials will unveil three Saratoga-branded face masks in support of local non-profit organizations.

The face masks set to be unveiled will be available in three different colors and will feature the popular SPA logo.

Proceeds from mask sales will be benefiting the Franklin Community Center and Shelters of Saratoga, which provide food, shelter and other critical resources to the community in need resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks are currently available for pre-order on their retail website.

