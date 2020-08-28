NYRA donates $20,000 in face mask proceeds to local nonprofits

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association presented a $20,000 donation—raised from the sale of limited-edition Saratoga Race Course face masks—to four local non-profit organizations on Friday.
The four nonprofit beneficiaries provide food, shelter, and more critical resources to members of the community in need. Each received $5,000. They are:
- AIM Services, Inc.
- Franklin Community Center
- Shelters of Saratoga
- The SNACpack Program (Saratoga Nutrition Assistance for Children)
The donations were officially announced at 11 a.m. at a press conference at the Saratoga Race Course. The face mask fundraiser was a joint initiative with the city of Saratoga Springs. Attendees include Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly and NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke.
“When we get through this, we will be able to look back with pride on the many ways the community pulled together,” said Mayor Kelly. “NYRA’s example is just one of many that make Saratoga Springs such a special place to live, work and visit.”
