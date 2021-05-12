NY Senate Republicans unveil bill package to protect police

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Senate Republican Conference introduced a dozen bills they say are aimed at safeguarding police officers and law-abiding citizens. They believe criminal justice reforms have gone too far, and put officers at risk.

“It’s not reform, it’s a dismantling of the criminal justice system that has kept people safe for a very long time,” said Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt at a press conference Tuesday.

The package includes a bill that would strengthen the penalties for assaulting a police officer, and a bill that would enhance the penalty resisting arrest from a class a misdemeanor to a class E felony.

Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett, also the President of the NYS Sheriffs’ Association, stood with Senate Republicans to call for the passage of these bills. He says the importance of strong public support for law enforcement and public trust can not be overstated.

“We go out and put our lives on the line every day, whether it’s crime, or the past year, dealing with COVID and being on the front lines,” Bartlett said. “It’s a tough job. We’re having a tough time retaining people, retirements are at an all time high. We’re having a tough time recruiting people.”

Another piece of legislation in the package would establish May 15th as Police Memorial Day, and would require the governor to appear in-person at a ceremony and read out loud the names of officers who died that year in the line of duty.

Bills included in the package: